New Hotspots and Meal Increases Under Consideration for Dallas ISD Students

The Dallas ISD plans to make changes to help make sure kids continue to get healthy meals and have access to the internet.

A lot more families turned out Monday than the district expected at several campuses. Dallas ISD school officials want to make sure that kids who need the meals are getting them so they made some changes.

Dallas ISD’s Food and Child Nutrition Services Department gathered new information to determine how many additional meals will be needed to distribute and serve at those locations.

Thursday, the number of prepared meals at 48 locations districtwide will be increased by 20% with the hope that it will alleviate long lines and increase food availability.

As North Texas schools close indefinitely in an effort to slow the community spread of COVID-19, teachers are having to figure out how to teach from home.

Trustees will also discuss the purchase of an additional 12,000 mobile hotspots. This is part of Dallas ISD's effort to makes sure kids continue getting an education during the district’s closure.

The board of trustees will hold a virtual board meeting Thursday afternoon at 2 p.m.

Hotspots will be given out Thursday at 10 a.m. for W.W. Samuell High School secondary students who have not received one.

The district also wants to remind parents counseling assistance and emotional support for students, families and staff is available. You can request assistance on DISD’s website. See the links below for more information.