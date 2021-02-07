New Daily COVID-19 Cases in Dallas County on Decline; Deaths Remain High

Dallas County is reporting 1,019 new COVID-19 cases Sunday along with 11 more reported deaths from the virus.

The number of new daily cases in Dallas County has trended downward for roughly three weeks, from a seven-day average of 2,690 on Jan. 13 to 1,262 Sunday.

While the cases have trended down, the number of fatalities has remained high. Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 228 deaths last week -- the deadliest week of the pandemic.

With the Super Bowl being played Sunday, health officials are urging people not to gather in large groups in hopes of continuing the incremental progress in new case numbers.

"What's also unique about the Super Bowl Sunday gathering is the amount of inherent excitement and jubilation and sometimes lament that goes along with that celebration," said Dr. Mark Casanova, president of the Dallas County Medical Society. "In other words, there's a lot of yelling. And we know that with a greater amount of yelling and projecting of voice comes a greater amount of viral spread."

Of the cases reported Sunday, the county said 830 were confirmed cases and 189 were probable (antigen test) cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county from March 2020 to 235,040 and the number of probable (antigen test) cases to 32,314. The total of confirmed and probable cases in the county is now 267,354. Over the last seven reporting days, Dallas County officials have announced 8,837 new confirmed and probable cases of the virus.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 have been trending downward for more than two weeks. Last Friday, Jan. 29, the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Dallas County dropped below 1,000 -- the number reported Saturday was 818 patients through Friday.

Hospitalization data through Saturday was not available.

With the 11 deaths added Sunday, there have now been 2,418 deaths in the county attributed to the virus since March 2020. The latest victims announced Saturday included people whose ages ranged from their 40s to their 90s.

A man in his 40s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. He was found deceased at home.

A woman in her 50s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 70s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 70s who was a resident of the city of Sunnyvale. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 70s who was a resident of the city of Grand Prairie. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 80s who was a resident of the city of Mesquite. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 80s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 80s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the city of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

COVID-19 VACCINE EFFORTS

In partnership with the state health department, Dallas County opened a large-scale vaccine hub at Fair Park in January where they planned to administer up to 2,000 vaccines per day for those in Phase 1A and 1B. The vaccination center does not accept walk-ups and you must have an appointment to get vaccinated. Register for an appointment at the link below. The county is also planning on providing vaccines at two other locations in the county where they can administer an additional 1,000 vaccines per day.

On Tuesday, county officials said they planned to transition the Fair Park hub to a drive-through model that can administer up to 12,000 doses of the vaccine per day.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said Saturday the county has administered 37,243 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccine at the county's Fair Park vaccine hub since it opened on Jan. 11. The county will receive 9,000 more first doses next week, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The judge reiterated that those who have received their first shot of the vaccine do not need to make an appointment for their second dose -- the date of the second appointment, he said, is on the back of the vaccination card received when the first dose was administered.

The vaccine is currently only being administered to those who are part of Phase 1A and 1B, as outlined by the Texas Department of State Health Services. Those in Phase 1A are front-line healthcare workers or residents of long-term care facilities. Phase 1B includes those who are over the age of 65, or those over the age of 16 with a chronic medical condition that puts them at risk for severe illness.

The DSHS said Feb. 4 they are continuing to discuss when to expand vaccine availability to group 1C and whether or not that group will include teachers.

Once vaccinated, people are expected to get some level of protection within a couple of weeks after the first shot, but full protection may not happen until a couple of weeks after the second shot. Even when fully vaccinated, it's still possible to become infected by the virus since the vaccine does not offer 100% protection.

The Texas DSHS advises that the vaccine will not be readily available for the general public until late spring or early summer 2021.

