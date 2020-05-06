Fort Worth

New COVID-19 Testing Site to Open This Week in Fort Worth

LOS ANGELES, CA – APRIL 13: A worker wearing personal protective equipment gathers the tests administered from a car as Mend Urgent Care hosts a drive-thru testing for the COVID-19 virus at the Westfield Fashion Square on April 13, 2020 in the Sherman Oaks neighborhood of Los Angeles, California. Los Angeles County ‘safer at home’ orders remain in effect through May 15 to stop the spread of coronavirus during the worldwide pandemic. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

A new drive-thru COVID-19 testing site will open this week in Fort Worth.

The site will open on Thursday, May 7 in Fort Worth on the city's north side at J.P. Elder Middle School.

The site is expecting to perform more than 250 test every day, and up to 1,000 a week.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

Dallas 1 min ago

Nurse Marries Groom Via FaceTime in Hospital Break Room

coronavirus 57 mins ago

Collin County Reports 11 New Cases of COVID-19

The Fort Worth location will feature a self-administered nasal swab that must be ordered and observed by a provider. J.P. Elder Middle School is located at 600 Park St., in Fort Worth. Testing hours run from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. each Tuesday through Saturday.

Residents can register for one of the test at https://www.krogerhealth.com/covidtesting.
People needing a test will use a virtual screening tool based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines to see if they are eligible.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

Those eligible will select an appointment time that will be confirmed by email and contain pre-appointment paperwork to complete.

The testing is a partnership between the city of Fort Worth, the Fort Worth ISD and Kroger Health.

*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.

**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.

This article tagged under:

Fort Worthcoronavirus
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us