New COVID-19 Testing Site to Open This Week in Fort Worth

A new drive-thru COVID-19 testing site will open this week in Fort Worth.
The site will open on Thursday, May 7 in Fort Worth on the city's north side at J.P. Elder Middle School.
The site is expecting to perform more than 250 test every day, and up to 1,000 a week.
The Fort Worth location will feature a self-administered nasal swab that must be ordered and observed by a provider. J.P. Elder Middle School is located at 600 Park St., in Fort Worth. Testing hours run from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. each Tuesday through Saturday.
Residents can register for one of the test at https://www.krogerhealth.com/covidtesting.
People needing a test will use a virtual screening tool based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines to see if they are eligible.
Those eligible will select an appointment time that will be confirmed by email and contain pre-appointment paperwork to complete.
The testing is a partnership between the city of Fort Worth, the Fort Worth ISD and Kroger Health.
