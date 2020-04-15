New COVID-19 Swab Method Coming to Dallas Testing Site

Health care workers at one of Dallas County's COVID-19 testing sites are changing the way they test for the disease.

The new process uses self-swab testing kits, which allow those being tested to swab shallowly in their nose as opposed to a health care professional collecting a sample from further up the nasal cavity, according to a city news release.

The new method will be used beginning Wednesday at the Ellis Davis Field House testing site. The American Airlines Center testing location will continue using nasopharyngeal swabs.

“The self-swab testing method proves to be less invasive and is safer for patients and healthcare providers,” said Randall Payton, Incident Commander of both CBTS locations. “Health and safety are the primary goals for workers and those being tested. We’re confident this new method will decrease the risk of contamination.”

The self-swab kits were delivered last week and a dry run was conducted at EDFH Monday, April 14. The American Airlines Center CBTS location will continue using the nasopharyngeal swabs.

You must have the following symptoms in order to be tested at one of the drive-thru sites:

Shortness of breath

Cough

Must show a temperature of 99.6 or higher

ONLINE: Click here for more information on COVID-19 testing in Dallas County.