New COVID-19 Cases Impact Younger People, Daycares

Dallas County announced 413 new positive coronavirus cases on Wednesday, a new record-high for a single day.

But within those numbers are a few trends that are of particular concern, according to Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

At least 17 COVID-19 cases in children have been reported within the last week in Dallas County, in connection to 9 separate childcare facilities. Prior to the last week, only one childcare facility had been connected to any COVID-19 cases over the last two months.

“We are going to have daycares, people have to go to work,” Judge Jenkins said. “But it’s going to be very, very important that you pick a good daycare, and that you are very active in making sure to keep your child safe.”

By “safe” Judge Jenkins emphasized the use of facial coverings, limiting group sizes, and limiting access to facilities like playgrounds that may be difficult to keep properly sanitized.

In addition to the cases, the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s office is investigating the death of a 12-year-old child as a COVID-19 associated death.

Even more than the rise in cases, Judge Jenkins indicated his concern lies in the number of people being hospitalized for treatment of their coronavirus-related symptoms. That number is up 40% over the last two weeks, Jenkins said.

Of those who have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 in recent weeks in Dallas County, two out of three are people who are younger than 65, and nearly half of them have no chronic, underlying health conditions.

