New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed at Denton County Jail, DSSLC; 10th Death Confirmed

Health officials in Denton County confirm 28 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, including cases inside the Denton County Jail and Denton State Supported Living Center; a 10th person has also died in the county after contracting the virus.

The victim, a Lewisville man in his 60s, was hospitalized after contracting the virus while traveling, county officials said. No further information about the man was released.

“As we report the loss of a tenth life to COVID-19 in Denton County today, we hope everyone will take a moment to keep our fellow residents affected by this pandemic in your thoughts and prayers,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “The seriousness of taking precautions cannot be overstated. With community spread endemic in our county, we must take the necessary steps to ensure we do not contribute to the problem.”

County health officials also confirmed 28 new cases of COVID-19 in the county, bringing the countywide total to 454 cases. The county has also confirmed 131 recoveries.

Among the positive cases is an inmate at the Denton County Jail. The Denton County Sheriff's Office and Denton County Public Health Department are working together to minimize exposure inside the facility and have implemented isolation protocols for the inmate who tested positive.

"The Sheriff’s Office has followed a strict protocol for handling all individuals currently in and being brought into the Denton County Jail,” said Denton County Sheriff Tracy Murphree. “This particular individual was placed in a newly-opened quarantine POD per procedure for all coming into the jail. The individual, who was determined to be at high risk for community infection, was placed in a single isolation cell. A subsequent test showed the individual was a confirmed case of COVID-19.”

The county also confirmed the 51st case of of COVID-19 at the Denton State Supported Living Center. It's the first time a new case has been reported at the livign center since March 31.

The DCPH is also tracking cases within long-term care facilities (LTCF), and is reporting the cumulative countywide LTCF total of nine confirmed COVID-19 cases.

“With over 100 long term care facilities in Denton County, DCPH continues to coordinate with facilities directly impacted by concerns of COVID-19,” stated Dr. Matt Richardson, Director of DCPH. “Protecting and preserving the health of their residents and staff, through provision of guidance to facilities affected, remains a priority for DCPH.”

Visitations are still off-limits at retirement homes and long-term care facilities by executive order of Gov. Greg Abbott.

*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.

**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.