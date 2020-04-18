Neighbors Help Neighbors Through Acts of Kindness

In the Hamptom Hills neighborhood of Dallas there are more than patriotic flags flying along the streets.

Tucked away next to a tree is a little blessing for anyone in need.

“Every day I put out the table in the morning I feel like I’m making a difference and my community is backing me and backing us,” neighbor Candelario Davila said.

The neighborhood association started the Blessing Table Project. If someone needs something, they can take it. There is food, magazines, and even items for the children.

“At first I didn’t think of it, but there are so many children at home,” Davila said. "So there were some board games new and used in good shape and they went pretty quick.”

The items come from other neighbors who may have a little extra to spare.

“Anything that you can do to help out for someone that needs a little something is what I think we all need to be doing,” neighbor Stacey Meyer, said while dropping off items.

“What really made me tear up is seeing parents bring their children and drop off stuff,” Davila said. “I feel like everyone wants to give. Everyone wants to do something, but really don’t know how and we are helping our community itself.”

A simple table bringing a neighborhood together while blessing those in need.

“It’s been a challenging year and I think you really get to see the good that really does reside in the people,” neighbor Amy Berliner said.

“It’s heartwarming to just see everybody come together and do what they can and know that we are going to get through it together,” Meyer said.

Hampton Hills has two tables set up in their area and is challenging other neighborhoods to do the same.