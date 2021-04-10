covid-19 vaccine

Nearly One-Third of Texans Have Received COVID-19 Vaccine

The CDC reported 30.6% of the state's residents, more than 8.8 million have been given one vaccination and 18.2%, more than 5.2 million have been fully vaccinated

NBC 5

The percentage of Texans who have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine is nearing one-third, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control on Saturday.

The CDC reported 30.6% of the state's residents, more than 8.8 million have been given one vaccination and 18.2%, more than 5.2 million have been fully vaccinated.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

More than 2,600 newly confirmed or probable virus cases and 76 additional deaths due to COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, were reported Saturday by the state health department.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

Dallas County 4 hours ago

Hundreds Vaccinated at Dallas Clinic Targeting High-Need ZIP Code

covid-19 vaccine 4 hours ago

Texas to Get Fewer Doses of the Johnson & Johnson Vaccine

There have been more than 2.4 million total cases and 48,185 deaths since the pandemic began, according to the health department.

The rolling average of new cases per day during the past two weeks has decreased by 461.7, a decline of 12.1%, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

covid-19 vaccine
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us