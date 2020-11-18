Nearly 300 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Collin County Wednesday

After reporting no new cases of COVID-19 in Collin County on Monday and only 24 on Tuesday, the Department of State Health Services added 294 more infections to the county's total Wednesday.

The state health department confirmed to NBC 5 this week that they had an issue importing lab results on Sunday and that though the issue was resolved on Monday it has delayed getting some of those results out to local jurisdictions.

The state also added another three deaths on Wednesday and four deaths on Tuesday, giving the county a total of 225 fatalities related to the virus.

To date, there are 21,983 COVID-19 cases in Collin County and 19,887 estimated recoveries. There are an estimated 1,871 active cases of the virus in the county.