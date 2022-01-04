coronavirus

Nearly 200 Dallas Police, Fire-Rescue Workers Quarantined in Latest COVID-19 Surge

As omicron cases climb, more than three-quarters of the infected first responders are Dallas Fire-Rescue workers

By Everton Bailey Jr, The Dallas Morning News

dfr-generic-04
NBC 5 News

Close to 200 Dallas police and fire workers are quarantined after testing positive for COVID-19 as cases of the omicron variant surge, according to both departments Monday.

More than three-quarters of the infected first responders, 155, are Dallas Fire-Rescue workers. It’s the highest number of fire staff out at one time, said Jason Evans, a Fire-Rescue spokesman.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

The department, for example, had 29 cases in July, 76 cases in August and 59 in September. The city began ordering mandatory testing of fire staff in August after cases increased in the summer.

Thirty-six police officers and eight civilian workers have tested positive for the virus so far this week, said police senior corporal Brian Martinez. He said 1,051 workers, including 881 officers, have caught the virus since March 2020.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

Dallas County 12 mins ago

Dallas County Launches More COVID-19 Testing Sites

polyclonal antibody therapy 24 mins ago

Trial Underway for COVID-19 Polyclonal Antibodies

Click here to read more on this report from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusDallas Policecovid-19 vaccineDallas Fire Rescue
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us