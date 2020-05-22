Nearly 1.3 Million Texas Jobs Lost in April as Unemployment Rate Soars: TWC

The number of Texans filing for unemployment benefits soared in April but fell lower than the national average, according to state statistics released Friday.

Over the past month, the Texas economy lost 1,298,900 nonfarm positions, according to the report from the Texas Workforce Commission. Texas’ seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to 12.8%, which is below the national average of 14.7%.

April 2020 unemployment rates in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex ranged between 12.6% and 13.1%, according to the report, an increase of about 10% compared to the same month last year.

Amarillo recorded the lowest unemployment rate in the state in April -- 8.8% -- while the McAllen-Edinburg-Mission area saw the highest April unemployment rate at 18.2%.

In April, all major industries in Texas experienced job loss over the month. The state's worst-hit industry -- leisure and hospitality -- saw a nearly 40% negative change from April 2019 to April 2020.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has had a measurable effect on the Texas economy” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “While we will continue to provide assistance to those seeking unemployment benefits, many employers are hiring and TWC is working to provide resources to job seekers as well as employers as the state opens up.”

