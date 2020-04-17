coronavirus

NASA, SpaceX Pick May 27 to Resume Astronaut Launches in US

By The Associated Press

NASA and SpaceX have chosen May 27 for resuming astronaut launches from the U.S. after nine years.

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine announced the launch date Friday.

Astronauts haven't launched into orbit from American soil since NASA's last space shuttle flight.

SpaceX aims to end the nine-year drought by sending two NASA astronauts to the International Space Station.

Astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken will blast off atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, departing from the same Kennedy Space Center launch pad used by space shuttle Atlantis in 2011.

Hurley served as pilot on that last shuttle mission and will be the commander of the crew capsule.

