Dallas

Musical Theater Student Turns Dallas Neighborhoods into Her Stage

COVID-19 forced a musical theater major to find a different kind of stage

By Noelle Walker

NBC 5 News

On a cloudy Thursday afternoon, neighbors gathered on a the sidewalk in Dallas' Lake Highlands neighborhood and waited for royalty to arrive.

"Six feet apart," two girls dressed in princess outfits said to each other as they giggled. "Here she comes!"

That's when Maya Hernandez-Pearson got out of a white SUV, dressed as the Snow Queen Princess. "Everybody loves princesses," Hernandez-Pearson said.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus May 20

COVID-19 Case Tracker: What We Know About Cases in DFW, Around Texas

coronavirus 40 mins ago

Collin County Adds 28 New Cases, Marks One Week With Zero COVID-19 Deaths

The musical theater major from Sam Houston State University has been home from school because of COVID-19. She missed performing, so Hernandez-Pearson found an audience.

Photos: Musical Theater Student Turns Dallas Neighborhoods into Her Stage

"All of us are very lost right now," Hernanez-Pearson said. "I don't know that we've still reached any kind of normal."

Hernandez-Pearson's new normal is taking musical theater to the people. She started performing free curbside princess shows, singing some favorite Disney songs.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

"If singing princesses make people happy, that sure makes me happy," Hernandez-Pearson said. "Bring joy to kids in the same way I know I got when I was younger from meeting fairytales characters.

Hernandez-Pearson plans to graduate from Sam Houston State University next spring with a BFA in musical theater. For now, she performs free curbside neighborhood visits and can be booked for paid social distance princess parties.

*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.

**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.

This article tagged under:

Dallascoronavirus
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us