Mother, Who Lost Son to COVID-19, Urges Young People to Get Vaccinated

By Melissa Harrison

A Dallas mom is encouraging young people to get vaccinated after her 22-year old son died from COVID-19 complications. NBC 5's Melissa Harrison reports Esteria Miller is hoping by sharing her story, others will get their vaccine while they can.

For Esteria Miller – this Mother’s Day is unlike any before.

“It’s a very difficult year,” she said. “I never would have thought that I would be burying my 22-year-old son in 2020.”

Esteria’s son, Chris Miller, was a senior at Austin College. She describes him as a Business major and Art minor with a love for life.

“His dream was to be a chef and to have his own restaurant,” Miller remembers. “Cooking was his passion. He loved to see people eat his food. It would make his heart melt.”

In late August, Chris was diagnosed with COVID-19. Between August and December, he was in and out of the hospital, sometimes for weeks at a time.

“He told me, ‘Mom I’m just so tired, I’m so tired.’ And I told him we need to keep fighting. It’s going to get better.”

But in mid-December, after a night at home, Chris had to be rushed to the hospital where he lost his battle with the virus.

“I arrived at Baylor in Dallas and all of these physicians and providers and nurses, they were working on my son, and then they looked over at me and I just said, ‘Okay, you can stop. Just stop.’”

Now Esteria is sharing Chris’ story this Mother’s Day weekend in hopes that it will encourage young people to get vaccinated.

“He would have taken that opportunity to get this vaccine, definitely. So please, please get the vaccine.”

