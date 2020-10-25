Mother of Everman Police Officer Who Died of COVID-19, Dies After Contracting Virus

The 81-year-old mother of an Everman police officer who died of COVID-19 last week, fell victim to the coronavirus Sunday afternoon.

Carmen Arango, 81, died Sunday after she contracted COVID-19, in the same intensive care unit at Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest in Fort Worth in which her son died.

Ofc. Alex Arango died Thursday. Everman police Chief Craig Spencer said Alex Arango began to feel symptoms four or five days after he responded to a call that was later determined to have been a coronavirus-positive residence.

Arango's symptoms continued to worsen for a few days until he sought treatment at a hospital, Spencer said.

Everman Chief of Police Craig Spencer reflects on the legacy left by Officer Alex Arango, who died Thursday while battling COVID-19.

The Everman Police Department released the following statement Sunday after the death of Carmen Durango.



"It is with incredibly heavy hearts, that we share this tragic news. A short time ago, Carmen Arango, the mother of fallen Officer Alex Arango, passed away as a result of COVID-19. Carmen had been in the same ICU as Officer Alex Arango fighting the virus.



"This is nothing short of a tragedy for the Arango family. This family has lost two members of their family, just days apart. We ask that you please continue to keep the entire Arango family wrapped in prayer. We know that Officer Arango is welcoming and comforting his mother. Rest Easy Momma, we’ll take it from here."