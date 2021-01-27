More Walmart Stores Nationwide Approved To Distribute Vaccine, Three Locally

A handful of Walmart stores in Texas have been approved to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine.
In a statement from the company sent to NBC 5, Walmart announced more of their stores across the country will be able to distribute the vaccine, including three stores in North Texas.
Store #284 - Mansfield at 930 N. Walnut Creek Drive Ste. 800
Store #471 - Lancaster at 150 N. Interstate 35E
Store #265 - Terrell at 1900 W. Moore Avenue
Walmart and Sam's Club will be working to set up an online system where people can register for the vaccine. A system is not currently in place, according to the company.
Only those eligible under state guidelines would be able to receive the vaccine. Currently, Texas only allows for those in groups 1A and 1B to be vaccinated, which includes frontline health care workers, first responders, those 65 and older or people with at least one chronic health condition.
In Texas, allocations of vaccines are determined by officials with the Texas Department of State Health Services. Each week DSHS determines how many vaccines each provider receives.
About 150 Walmart and Sam's Club stores nationwide are now approved to distribute the vaccine, the company said in a statement.
Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?
As the state begins to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines for those in Phase 1A and 1B, county health departments have begun waitlists for those wish to be inoculated.
You can now register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:
Waitlist Links: Collin | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant
You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 469-749-9900. In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.
For a more detailed breakdown of who is included in each priority group in Texas, see this page from the Texas DSHS.
Texas COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
Data from the Texas Department of State Health Services shows where COVID-19 vaccines have been sent around the state. Click on a marker to find out information about each location. Use the "plus" and "minus" signs below to zoom in and out of the map.
From the Texas DSHS: Availability of COVID-19 vaccines lilsted on this map are based on shipping information and reporting to the DSHS directly by facilities. Please contact providers in advance to confirm vaccination location and hours, that they have vaccine on hand and that you are eligible for vaccination at that site. Not all providers are vaccinating the public or people in all priority groups. Vaccine is available at no charge, regardless of insurance status.