More Vaccine Hubs to Open in Collin County, But Supply Remains Limited

Compared to neighboring counties, far fewer people in Collin County have received a COVID-19 vaccine.

Health leaders said hope that changes this week when another vaccination hub opens in the area.

A new mass vaccination site at Plano ISD's John Clark Stadium is set to open later this week.

Run by Curative, a private company contracted by Collin County, it will have the capability to vaccinate 6,000 people a day and could be open six or seven days a week.

Three other state hubs in Collin County also have the same capability -- the clinic at McKinney ISD's stadium, the drive-thru operation at Allen ISD's stadium and Baylor, Scott & White - Frisco. All three have the ability to vaccinate several thousand people a day, yet supply remains limited.

"All three are ready, willing and able to work 24/7 if need be - we just need vaccines," McKinney Mayor George Fuller said. "We're waiting for vaccines just as the rest of the country is."

At Monday's Collin County Commissioners meeting, Judge Chris Hill said he's become increasingly frustrated with the response from state leaders and will continue to request 42,000 doses of the vaccine weekly. County providers received roughly one-fourth of that this week.

Earlier this month, a spokesperson with the Texas Department of State Health Services said decisions were based on a provider's ability to execute large amounts of vaccinations and they expected more doses would be sent to Collin County as those services were expanded.

As of Monday, 178,000 people were on the Collin County waitlist.

During Monday's update with county commissioners, a spokesperson for Collin County Health Care Services said they had experienced issues with the waitlist software, allowing appointment links to be forwarded to people not eligible for a vaccine and issues where it was sending appointments out of order of the waitlist.

The county said they were working to resolve those issues and make sure there was no waitlist jumping.

Those in line at McKinney's vaccination clinic said they were simply grateful.

"I've lost several friends to this and it's not fun. It's hard not to be able to memorialize them," said Gwen Smith, who received her second dose on Monday.

Her daughter said while they won't let their guard down yet, they're hopeful the end is near.

"I’m looking forward to us getting back and doing things and share life again," Smith's daughter Beth Rager said.

The four state hubs in Collin County are only vaccinating those in 1A or 1B and by appointment only. No walk-ups are allowed.

The Plano hub and McKinney hub will operate off the Collin County waitlist. The Allen Fire Department is operating off its own waitlist. To get on the waitlist for Baylor, Scott & White Frisco, people must register through the hospital, through their MyBSWHealth service or by calling (844) 279-8222.

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

As the state begins to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines for those in Phase 1A and 1B, county health departments have begun waitlists for those wish to be inoculated.

You can now register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 469-749-9900. In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.

Texas COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Data from the Texas Department of State Health Services shows where COVID-19 vaccines have been sent around the state. Click on a marker to find out information about each location. Use the "plus" and "minus" signs below to zoom in and out of the map.

*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.

**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.