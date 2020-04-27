More Than 800 Inmates, Nearly 300 Staffers Positive for COVID-19 in Texas Prisons: TDCJ

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice says the deaths of two inmates are likely connected to the coronavirus pandemic and that more than 800 offenders and nearly 300 staff are now confirmed to have tested positive for the virus statewide.

The latest deaths brings the total number of inmates who have died after contracting COVID-19 to 10.

In total there are 294 TDCJ employees, staff or contractors who have tested positive for COVID-19 and 806 offenders who have tested positive with 740 of those being active cases. Statewide, the TDCJ said 20 employees and 47 offenders have medically recovered from COVID-19.

Of the most recent deaths, the TDCJ said Saturday that 63-year-old Timothy Bazrowx and 65-year-old Harold Dean Wilson died at Hospital Galveston while being treated for the disease.

Bazrowx was assigned to the Wynne Unit but was transferred to Hospital Galveston after complaining of shortness of breath on April 17. A test confirmed he was positive for COVID-19 and he died six days later. Wilson, who was transferred to the hospital from the Terrell Unit on April 18 also tested positive for the disease and died April 23.

Both men had preexisting health conditions and the the families of both men declined to have autopsies to confirm the causes of death.

The TDCJ said there are an additional eight deaths under investigation and pending preliminary autopsy results; two other deaths that had been under investigation have been determined to be non-COVID-19 related after the return of preliminary autopsy reports.

According to data released by the TDCJ, there are more than 18,000 inmates in Texas currently on medical restriction -- where an inmate who is well but has been exposed to a communicable disease has been separated from the population and his or her movement has been restricted to prevent the spread of that disease.

Roughly another 1,000 inmates are in medical isolation, where an inmate who is sick and contagious is separated from others and treated for their illness.

Further details about the conditions of employees, staffers or inmates have not been disclosed by the TDCJ.