More Than 400 Register for COVID-19 Vaccine at Community Event

Organizers registered more than 400 people for the COVID-19 vaccine at an event Saturday in Oak Cliff aimed at helping make the process to sign up easier.

The event was held at South Oak Cliff High School and several cars were lined up before the event started at 2 p.m.

“That means that everyone is concerned about their health. I’m concerned about the health of our community,” Dallas ISD trustee Maxie Johnson said. “This is an expression of saying ‘Hey, we want to live. We want to stay healthy. We don’t want to die from COVID.’ We want to make sure we do everything possible to place ourselves in a position to stay healthy.”

One of the people in line was Millie Allen, who said she lived near the school. She said Saturday was her first attempt at registering for the vaccine.

“I do not have internet or a computer to do, so that’s one main reason I’m here,” she said.

Others in line also shared similar experiences and said they either haven’t tried to sign up yet due to technological challenges or had not been successful in registering themselves.

Taylor Toynes, executive director of the organization For Oak Cliff, said this is why events like the one on Saturday present crucial opportunities.

The challenges do not stop at registering for the vaccine but getting to the appointments, Toynes said.

“When you look at our community and even when you look at mobility of individuals with transportation, a lot of people can’t move the way other communities do,” he said. “So, it is important to have things proximal.”

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

As the state begins to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines for those in Phase 1A and 1B, county health departments have begun waitlists for those wish to be inoculated.

You can now register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin - Search Waitlist | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 469-749-9900. In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.

His organization holds a weekly food distribution and he said he's spoken with people about the vaccine at those events.

“A lot of elders were telling me, they want access to it,” he said. “I asked them if it was present to you, what would your decision be? They said they would get the vaccine, but they just need the access.”

Johnson said the group planned to hold more registration events. The next two events will be at Ideal Family Church on 1000 E. Red Bird Lane in Dallas on Feb. 6, and at Oliver W. Holmes Humanities/Communications Academy on 2001 E Kiest Boulevard on Feb. 13. Both are expected to begin at 2 p.m., Johnson.

Texas COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Data from the Texas Department of State Health Services shows where COVID-19 vaccines have been sent around the state. Click on a marker to find out information about each location. Use the "plus" and "minus" signs below to zoom in and out of the map.