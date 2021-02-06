More Registration Events Held as Texas Prepares to Receive More Than 401K First Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine

With more COVID-19 vaccines scheduled to arrive in Texas, a number of events across North Texas this weekend aimed to help people register for one if they were interested in getting inoculated.

Kathryn Bazan with East Dallas Greater Good said cars were lined up outside the Casa View Christian Church in Dallas about an hour and a half before their event officially started Saturday morning. It was set up as a drive-thru, so people could stay in their cars as they received help signing up for a vaccine.

“The 75228 ZIP code is one of our areas in East Dallas that has a large Latino population. So, it was important for us to focus on this area, especially because this is one of the hardest-hit areas in our community,” Bazan said. “We do offer assistance in English and Spanish for registering today.”

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, Texas is slated to receive more than 401,000 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on the week of Feb. 8. Three hundred fifty-eight providers in 135 Texas counties will receive vaccine doses.

Of those, North Texas' vaccine providers will receive a combined 110,825 first doses next week.

#COVID19TX vaccine update: Texas will receive 401,750 first doses of #COVID19 vaccine the week of Feb. 8. 358 providers in 135 Texas counties will receive vaccine.



In central Dallas, volunteers delivered flyers to residents in an apartment complex as a way to bring assistance to people at home. Flyers included information on where to register online and if they were interested, they could sign up in person nearby.

Cynthia McCoy was surprised to hear someone at her door early Saturday morning but said, she felt the in-person distribution was helpful.

“We’ll definitely take the necessary steps to get the vaccine. We’ve been waiting for it, really,” McCoy said. “[The volunteer] went through everything. He was very knowledgeable about what he was telling us, and he gave me information in my hand that I can show to my husband because he’s not here right now.”

