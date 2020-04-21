Mom Makes Masks to Support Team That Cared for Her Boys

A recent call for masks at Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth got answered in a very big way from a woman a Denton.

Erin Newton pulled out her sewing machine and got busy making masks.

It was a chance for the mother of four to do something good for the doctors, nurses and staff who had been there for her.

Erin gave birth to twins Jack and Charlie on Nov. 3, 2016, in Denton. The doctors realized the boys needed more care, and the babies were transferred to Cook Children's.

Erin Newton

"The doctors, nurses, and staff at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) basically saved their lives," wrote Erin's dad, Brian Briscoe.

Charlie still needs a tracheostomy tube to help him breathe, but he and brother Jack are as happy and playful as three-and-a-half boys can be.

Erin Newton

After all, they have to keep with big sister Evelyn, 9, and big brother Otto, 5.

For Erin, the homemade masks donated to Cook Children's were a simple way to say thank you and to help protect the team that protected her boys.