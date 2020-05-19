coronavirus

Mobile COVID-19 Testing Expands to All ZIP Codes in Dallas

Mobile testing will take place seven days a week between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.

By Hannah Jones

The mobile testing service in Dallas has expanded to all ZIP codes, according to a statement by Mayor Eric Johnson on Twitter.

Mobile testing, during which healthcare workers travel to screen residents inside their homes, will take place seven days a week between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Eligible residents can schedule mobile testing appointments for free via the UrgentCare2Go screening line, 1-888-601-0568.

In order to be eligible for testing, residents must lack the transportation and the means to get to a testing site.

Residents must also have a temperature of 99.6 or higher, cough, shortness of breath, or recent direct contact with a person diagnosed with COVID-19.

