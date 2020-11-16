Arlington

Mission Arlington Prepares for Pandemic Thanksgiving

Mission Arlington is looking for volunteers to deliver meals to people in need this Thanksgiving

By Noelle Walker

Mission Arlington is preparing for a Thanksgiving like no other. Last year, they provided a Thanksgiving meal for more than 5,800 families. This year they expect more.

"The need for help is like we have never seen before," Mission Arlington Executive Director Tillie Burgin said. "There's tears, fright, fear, but they know this is where they can come. God uses us to help people try to resolve and solve circumstances beyond anything you can imagine."

Mission Arlington needs volunteers to help deliver meals to those in need during the pandemic.

"We are planning for space and distancing," Burgin said. "We're making it as user-friendly as we possibly can so folks don't have to worry about the holidays."

Burgin said it's not just about the food. It's about the mission.

"There's a lot of joy and happiness on this campus," Burgin said.

For more information about how to help Mission Arlington this Thanksgiving, click here.

