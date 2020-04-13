Minnie’s Food Pantry Truck Stolen From Parking Lot Over Easter Weekend

A Minnie’s Food Pantry box truck was stolen over Easter weekend in Plano.

According to Minnie's Food Pantry, staff members realized that one of their trucks was missing when they returned to the office on Monday to resume services after the holiday weekend.

Security camera footage showed that the 2012 Chevrolet Express G3500 was stolen from the property at approximately 7:15 a.m. on Saturday.

“We closed this weekend to give our staff the opportunity to spend time with their families and get some well-deserved rest after working 7 days a week through the COVID-19 pandemic only to come back into work and find out one of our vehicles were stolen," Cheryl Jackson, Founder of Minnie's Food Pantry, said. "It is extremely devastating when you are trying to help the community and put meals on the table for thousands of families to come back to work and realize one of your trucks are gone, as we use it daily to pick up food from our grocery partners.”

Minnie's Food Pantry said that missing vehicle affects the organization's ability to pick up from partnering locations and impacts the amount of food the organization is able to rescue.

Anyone with information about the missing vehicle should contact Minnie’s Food Pantry at (972)528-7165 or email info@MinniesFoodPantry.org.