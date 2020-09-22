Mineral Wells High School Goes Remote After ‘Sudden Spike' in COVID-19 Cases

Students at Mineral Wells High School will learn remotely for the rest of the week due to a "sudden spike" in coronavirus cases, the district says.

Mineral Wells Independent School District moved all high school students home starting Tuesday so the campus could be deep cleaned and keep students isolated from asymptomatic carriers of the coronavirus.

Friday is a student holiday -- students will return to campus Monday.

The school's varsity and junior varsity football games were canceled last week after several players tested positive for COVID-19.

Mineral Wells Junior High and the district's elementary schools will continue to offer in-person and virtual learning.