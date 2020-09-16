Mineral Wells Cancels This Week's JV, Varsity Football Games After Players Test Positive for COVID-19

This week's matchups between Sanger and Mineral Wells are being canceled after several football players tested positive for COVID-19.

The Mineral Wells Independent School District said Wednesday that they received word Tuesday night of three positive COVID-19 tests among junior varsity and varsity players, bringing the total number of confirmed cases on the team to four.

"We made the difficult decision to cancel all football-related events for our JV and Varsity teams for the remainder of this week, including their games on Thursday and Friday as a precaution," the district said in a statement to NBC 5 Wednesday.

There are no known cases of COVID-19 on the freshman team, so that game is going ahead as scheduled.

The district said the high school will do contact tracing to identify any individuals who have been in close contact with infected students.

"They will also deep clean the field house, weight room, and athletic locker rooms Wednesday and will re-evaluate things this weekend regarding next week’s football activities," the district said.