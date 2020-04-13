Military Health Care Personnel Arrive in Dallas to Assist With COVID-19 Response

Uniformed military healthcare personnel from the Federal Medical Station, will be paired with Parkland professionals, "in support of provision of care to COVID-19 positive patients in the community," according to Parkland Memorial Hospital.

In a statement, Parkland said the team was deployed to Dallas to help area health systems with the COVID-19 response.

The Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center is home to the field hospital. Last month, Texas Army National Guard members constructed the pop-up hospital, which has 250 beds.

Dallas County will provide the support resources to operate the field hospital and plans to use the facility as overflow space when, and if, hospitals become overcrowded.

Military personnel is being paired with Parkland health care workers and said they're following the hospital's personal protective equipment guidelines. Parkland said it's made arrangements to get more PPE supplies to replenish what's used by the military medical team.

Parkland issued the following statement Monday.



"The military personnel are not here to replace existing staff or take roles that could be filled by team members who might be reassigned from low volume areas. They are here to support our community in the event of a significant patient care surge, and we are grateful for their expertise."