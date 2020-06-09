Dallas

Military Funerals Resume Tuesday at DFW National Cemetery

The coronavirus pandemic had postponed graveside services, featuring uniformed service members, the playing of taps, and the presentation of the flag, since late March

By Ben Russell

Military funeral honors will resume Tuesday at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, and all but two national cemeteries across the country, nearly three months after the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs postponed those services due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It really pains us that we were not able to provide the type of services that we have been doing for the past 20 years here at DFW,” said Doug Maddox, Assistant Cemetery Director at DFW National Cemetery.

Burials have continued during the preceding 79 days, but the graveside services including military honors – featuring uniformed service members, the playing of taps, and the folding and presentation of an American flag to the next of kin – have been put off until now.

The staff at DFW National is in the process of rescheduling services with some of the families whose loved ones were buried there without an official service since March 23 and expects to arrange for funerals taking place during extended hours seven days a week.

“We are going to do everything we possibly can to ensure that no veteran is ever forgotten, that they are given the dignity and the honor they are due for having served our great country,” Maddox said.

Graveside services will still be limited to 10 people, and social distancing and mask usage will still be recommended.

