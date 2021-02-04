Methodist Health System Starts COVID-19 Vaccinations With City of Dallas

The city of Dallas is partnering with Methodist Health System in the COVID-19 vaccination rollout. The goal is to get more vaccines more quickly to the public, especially people living in hard-hit zip codes.

The Singing Hills Recreation Center served as a drive-through COVID-19 vaccination registration site Thursday.

"I heard this on the news so I came here to get registered," Floyd Walker said.

Walker, like many, had a hard time registering online by himself.

"I didn't have nowhere else to go,” Walker said. “But I knew I needed to register."

He's thankful sites like this can help in the southern region of Dallas.

"This pandemic is killing people,” Walker said. “This is a serious issue."

Methodist Health System is helping the city of Dallas by becoming a vaccination site. The process started Thursday with 3,000 doses.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said this will help reach more people.

"This is a first step as a city as far as scaling out our delivery infrastructure and hopefully as we get more vaccines we'll be looking at other sites throughout the city to deliver vaccines at scale," Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said.

Methodist Health System CEO Jim Scoggin said they're the perfect partner for helping reach the underserved areas of southern Dallas.

"That access and that proximity to the southern sector of Dallas and this location and other locations that we have and other locations that folks are willing to allow us into will better serve that community," Scoggin said.

But District 8 Dallas City Council member Tennell Atkins, who is helping to get people registered for the shot, wants to see shots available even further to the southern areas of the city.

"I feel like that is a great idea,” Atkins said. “I feel like it should be deeper in the south."

“We need more sites in the southern part of Dallas. The CVS, the Walgreens, we got to make sure those sites get the vaccine so we can get the shot."

Vaccination registration will continue in the southern area of Dallas Friday and Saturday, February 5 and 6 at the Highland Hills Library located at 6200 Bonnie View Road Dallas, Texas 75241.

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

As the state begins to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines for those in Phase 1A and 1B, county health departments have begun waitlists for those wish to be inoculated.

You can now register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin - Search Waitlist | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 1-855-IMMUNE9 (1-855-466-8639). In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.

