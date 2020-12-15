Methodist Dallas Vaccine Recipients Share Experience

A day after being among the first to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, staff members at Methodist Dallas Medical Center say they are doing well with no significant side-effects.

“I had a little soreness in my arm but when I woke up this morning it was pretty much gone,” said ER Doctor Brad Sellers.

Sellers said he hopes the general public will get the COVID-19 vaccine and trust the frontline healthcare workers who believe it is safe.

“We are out here on the frontlines showing people that we think it is safe and the methods used to develop it are safe and we are willing to take it,” said Sellers.

ER Nurse Diana Alonzo was also among the first to receive the vaccine and became emotional when reflecting on what it means in the larger context of a very challenging year.

“A sense of hope and relief that you know it is getting better,” she said. “Sorry, my voice is cracking.”

Alonzo snapped a selfie of her getting the shot and hopes that people who watched her receive it will trust the science and get the vaccine, not just potentially saving their own lives but those of others.

*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.

**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.