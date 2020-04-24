coronavirus

Mesquite ISD Teachers Deliver Pizza Party From a Social Distance

By Laura Harris

Mesquite ISD

Teachers from Pirrung Elementary in the Mesquite ISD know how much students like pizza parties, but of course, they just can’t do them like they used to.

So they got creative with the help of Bubba’s 33 in town.

One of the school’s counselors says the managing partner at the restaurant reached out and wanted to know what they could do to help and they came through.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 14 hours ago

COVID-19 Case Tracker: What We Know About Cases in DFW, Around Texas

coronavirus 28 mins ago

Everything to Know About Retail to Go in Texas

“It helps us kind of be happy and fulfilled ourselves, but it also brings out people into work so that they have something to do with their hands. It helps us to bring some of our folks back on the clock,” Dave Boese, Managing Partner at Bubba’s 33 said.

Since the pandemic began, the school has been trying to get food to their families who need it most since schools across the state have been ordered closed for the rest of the year.

In addition to the pizzas, Lake Point Church in Mesquite has been dropping off food boxes, despite the fact their resources are running low.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusMesquite ISDpirrung elementary
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us