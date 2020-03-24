Mental Health Support Line Created to Help Dallas County Residents

Metrocare Services, one of the largest companies dedicated to mental healthcare in Dallas County, has launched a new support line for county residents having trouble dealing with the ever-changing coronavirus issues.

“It’s a way to access services and get connected to telemedicine and telehealth without having to leave their home,” Kelli Laos Metrocare Services Chief Clinical Officer said. “It also can work as a referral source if people call with questions that are not mental health related and are more basic needs related.”

The line will be staffed with mental health specialists who can help callers traverse difficult subjects.

“During a time like this, it is emotionally charging for everyone,” Laos said “Whether you typically deal with mental health challenges or not. So, during a time like this when everybody’s anxiety is so high, when there are so many unknowns, it creates fear, it creates panic, it creates anxiety and it can trigger things for folks.”

Dallas County residents experiencing anxiety, fear and/or depression because of the rapid succession of changes to their daily lives can call 214-743-1215 during business hours Monday through Friday.

“No matter how good of work all the providers in our community are doing, there are still going to be people that are going to go with unmet mental health needs, so we wanted to provide this line for them,” Laos said.

The line is intended for people who do not have a current mental healthcare provider.

Additional resources are provided here: metrocareservices.org/coronavirus.