‘Mega’ Mobile Food Pantry Planned at Fair Park Thursday

Feeding America says the number of food-insecure children in our country could reach up to 18 million because of the coronavirus crisis.

In North Texas, massive crowds have turned out for free food from the North Texas Food Bank.

The organization said they've served more than 32,000 households since the onset of this pandemic. Thursday, their crews will be back at Fair Park ready to offer more help.

Every day, members of the Texas National Guard work like a well-oiled machine packing boxes at the NTFB’s facility in Plano.

The army of volunteers gave out food at a mobile pantry last month at Fair Park. Families began lining up five hours before gates opened.

“Fair Park remains one of our largest distributions to date,” said Erica Yaeger, chief external affairs officer for the North Texas Food Bank.

Since then, unemployment has increased.

So has the price of groceries which increased by 2.6% in April, the highest one-month increase in 46 years.

It's why the NTFB is preparing for even larger crowds at Fair Park Thursday.

“It’s really a perfect storm for those that are food insecure,” Yaeger said.

In April, the NTFB gave out about 7,500 boxes of food. Thursday, they're prepared to distribute about 10,000, she said.

“We're expecting a large crowd so hopefully everybody keeps a smile, stays patient. There's certainly blessings to go around thanks to the NTFB,” said Brian Luallen, executive director of Fair Park First, the non-profit operating Fair Park.

An increase in food and financial donations has helped the food bank keep up with demand, Yaeger said.

“Surprisingly, 40-50% of those are seeking food assistance for the first time,” she said.

Thursday's food pantry is from 9 a.m. to noon at Fair Park, 3809 Grand Avenue, Dallas, Tx 75210.

Those in need do not have to sign up but will be asked to fill out a form that helps the NTFB keep track of distribution.



Click here to view more distribution times and locations in North Texas.

