MedStar Partners with Tarrant County to do In-Home COVID-19 Testing

MedStar has entered a partnership with the Tarrant County to perform in-home testing for COVID-19 for people under investigation and being monitored for the virus.

The partnership announced this week would send specifically trained MedStar personnel into the homes of residents who are being monitored for COVID-19.

A medical assessment would then be completed to collect the sample needed for Tarrant County Public Health to conduct additional testing, according to a press release issued Friday morning.

As of Friday morning, Tarrant County has reported 114 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The county public health department is expected to provide MedStar with the test kits and a list of people who may require in-home testing. Under the partnership, public health officials are also responsible for notifying the resident the results of the test.

According to MedStar, the goal of the program is to prevent people who are under investigation for COVID-19 from having to travel in public for further evaluation, unless they are seriously ill which may require medical attention.

MedStar is providing this service at no cost to TCPH.