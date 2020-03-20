MedStar Changes Procedures in Response to Coronavirus

Friday, MedStar announced a modification to on-scene procedures in response to the fight to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

In a press release, MedStar said the modifications were to enhance responder safety with a growing shortage of personal protective equipment.

“For non-life threatening responses, first responders and MedStar personnel will meet together at the scene of the call and confer on the number of personnel necessary to make initial contact with the patient, typically one or two responders,” the release said. “These responders will don the appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) to facilitate patient assessment and treatment.”

According to MedStar, Emergency Medical Service agencies and health care providers across the country, and in North Texas, are reporting significant shortages of PPE for their personnel.

MedStar offers emergency medical services mainly in Fort Worth, but also serves 14 other surrounding cities.