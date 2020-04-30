Meal Train for Local Health Care Heroes Raises More Than $31,000

Since March 22, people and local businesses have been funding a meal train. It’s a way of feeding the health care heroes at Baylor University Medical Center.

What started as a small gesture by Tam Pham, a neighbor of one of those employees has grown exponentially.

"We have been able to deliver 3,680 since we started this on March 22," Pham said. "334 people donated $21,000 and then seven businesses and local restaurants sponsored $10,000 worth of meals."

Meal Train Started for Local Hospital Employees

“The people who are taking care of patients don’t have time to take care of themselves,” Pham said. “So this was just something I thought of to help.” I never imagined it would get this big, but I am so thankful."

Local restaurants that have participated with contact-free delivery or pickups include La Popular Tamale House, Cock and Bull, GoodFriend, The Heights, Redfields, Garden Cafe, Leila Bakery, Dallas Grilled Cheese Co (sponsored by the Botham Jean Foundation), Toasted, Hello Dumpling, Hook Line and Sinker, Brick and Bones, Baller Mom Meals, Lake House White Rock, Cowboy Chicken, Taco Joint, Scalini's, Maya's Modern Mediterranean, Barley House and Whistling Pig.

They are hoping to continue through April 30.