MD Medical Group Delivers Curbside Care to Patients

Sick patients who need immediate attention or primary care during the coronavirus pandemic won’t have to wait to see their doctor at some North Texas health care facilities. This week, MD Medical Group started delivering care, and compassion, curbside.

Four-month-old Ariya Robles got her immunization shots Saturday inside the MD Kids Pediatric clinic at Bachman Lake.

“It’s scary because she is only 4 months, and she’s still weak. I was iffy bringing her in Saturday, but without the shots, if she were to get sick, it would be worse,” her parent Lauren Robles said.

Well-child checkups are done inside to separate sick patients, who are seen curbside, from healthy children.

It’s something for which Robles said she was grateful.

“It’s a huge relief, a stress lifted off my shoulders,” she said.

MD Medical Group shared pictures from some of its 21 Dallas-Fort Worth locations.

“What we’re seeing the most are sick conditions related to upper respiratory symptoms. We’re also seeing adult patients with chronic conditions who need refills of their medication,” said COVID-19 operations lead Dr. Daniel Saldana.

He said the curbside medical care relieves worry about possible exposure to the coronavirus.

“For our sick patients, I think they prefer this. And now that we are telling them we are doing the curbside visit, they were showing up more than what they were before. Before, they were just not wanting to go to their appointments,” Saldana said.

Doctors see around 30-35 patients throughout the day, depending on the size of the clinic.

In late March, NBC 5 reported that MD Medical Group offered drive-thru COVID-19 testing at locations in the DFW area.

Saldana said MD Medical Group hoped to offer same-day COVID-19 testing by next week, which would deliver rapid results in 15 minutes.