McKinney Teacher Shares COVID-19 Survival Story

After battling COVID-19 for more than a month, a McKinney teacher is home from the hospital.

Michael Link returned home Monday.

As orchestra director at McKinney Boyd High School and music director for his church, Aldersgate United Methodist, Link’s life revolves around pacing.

“My pacing is usually really fast in life," Link said. "I get things done really fast."

Last semester, he taught class in-person and online.

Their final performance of the year was a high note followed by a low.

In mid-December, Link tested positive for COVID-19.

On December 20, he said he went to Texas Health Presbyterian in Plano and was immediately admitted to the ICU before spending nearly a week on a ventilator.

“Then there's a big blank in my life,” he said.

Describing his story from home, Link said it took him a while to realize how close he came to being unable to tell it.

“It took people telling me these stories but the one that hit the hardest was when an ICU nurse that had been so awesome with me came to visit me after the ICU and said, ‘You are our COVID miracle’,” Link recalled.

After 32 days in the hospital, Link said what helped him pull through were prayers, family, friends and students who had an envelope full of cards waiting for him on his doorstep when he got home.

“It's the thought and it meant a lot,” he said.

Link doesn't know when he'll direct again. He's re-learning to walk and has months of rehab ahead of him.

“At least I know I'm on the road to recovery," Link said. "It’s going to be a slow recovery and pacing is everything."

