After Early Outbreak, McKinney Senior Facility Says It’s Free of COVID-19

Oxford Grand Assisted Living and Memory Care in McKinney is now free of COVID-19, according to a company representative.

The representative said the Texas Health and Human Services Commission has completed its investigation and found Oxford Grand free of all deficiencies.

“Texas Health and Human Services had opened an investigation based on an infection control complaint, but the state agency concluded that the complaint was unsubstantiated,” the representative said in an email.

The first confirmed case of COVID-19 at Oxford Grand was in March. Ten employees and 17 residents would test positive for coronavirus.

Twelve residents died. The representative said they all had significant underlying health conditions.

All residents and staff were eventually tested for the virus.

All are now symptom free, and all residents who remain in the building have tested negative for the virus.

“The building has completed a decontamination process through an outside company, and Oxford staff continue to follow aggressive infection control protocols,” the representative wrote.