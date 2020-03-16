coronavirus

McKinney Mayor Limits Gatherings to 10 People or Less

By Matt Jackson

mckinney water tower1
NBC 5 News

The Mayor of McKinney on Monday limited the number of people allowed at any gathering to 10 or less.

The new declaration will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday.

The declaration also mandates the cancellation of any event with more than 10 people.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

coronavirus Mar 16

Cases, Closures and Cancellations: What to Know About Coronavirus in North Texas

coronavirus Mar 13

Your Guide to the COVID-19 Coronavirus Pandemic

The Mayor also announced the cancellation of the McKinney Economic Development Corporation, McKinney Community Development Corporation, Visit McKinney, the McKinney Housing Finance Corporation, Planning and Zoning, and all advisory board meetings until further notice.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas Connects Us Coronavirus Pandemic Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV About NBC 5
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us