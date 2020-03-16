McKinney Mayor Limits Gatherings to 10 People or Less

The Mayor of McKinney on Monday limited the number of people allowed at any gathering to 10 or less.

The new declaration will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday.

The declaration also mandates the cancellation of any event with more than 10 people.

The Mayor also announced the cancellation of the McKinney Economic Development Corporation, McKinney Community Development Corporation, Visit McKinney, the McKinney Housing Finance Corporation, Planning and Zoning, and all advisory board meetings until further notice.