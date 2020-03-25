McKinney Latest City to Issue ‘Shelter in Place’ Order

McKinney is the latest Collin County city to issue a shelter in place order after the county's guidelines Tuesday fell short of the restrictions Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties put into place.

The city updated a local state of disaster declaration in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The order goes into effect Thursday at 12:01 a.m. and runs until April 1 at 11:59 p.m. and states that residents should stay home when possible, while keeping a distance of 6 feet from other people if they go outside.

McKinney’s city council met Tuesday to extend the city’s current disaster declaration and consider adding new provisions.

Under the new order, businesses considered non-essential are required to close. In addition, "essential retail businesses shall post entry signage instructing patrons of the need to limit patron visits to necessary purchases only and to maintain social distancing. Essential Retail businesses shall provide a sanitation station as a required first stop for patron entering the business."

The order also limits the amount of toilet paper people can buy.

"Due to increased demand for bath or toilet tissue resulting from stock up buying and individuals who purchase for resale, a mandatory limit on toilet paper sales is instituted until the supply chain meets the demand or two weeks, whichever comes first. All sales of bath or toilet tissue occurring in McKinney are limited to the greater of: (a) twelve (12) rolls per purchase or (b) one (1) package per purchase," the order states.

"I am convinced that the risks of underreacting are so much greater than the risks of overreacting, and although we hope for the best, we must be prudent and plan for the worst," said McKinney Mayor George Fuller. "It is going to take all of us, working together, to ensure that we put the health and safety of our community above all else, and I have no doubt that is what we will do."

Frisco adopted the measures in Denton County's order, since part of the city lies in that jurisdiction.