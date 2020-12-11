McKinney Elementary School Closes for Remainder of Semester Amid COVID-19 Surge

A surge of COVID-19 cases has McKinney ISD closing one of its elementary schools for the rest of 2020.

Reuben Johnson Elementary School will be temporarily closed beginning Friday after one in three of all teachers and staff tested positive for the coronavirus or were quarantined.

Students will be in virtual classes through Dec. 18 before being dismissed for winter break. In-person learning will resume on Jan. 5, after the holiday break.

"The decision was made out of an abundance of caution and respect for the health of our students, staff, and parents," a district health services statement said.

"During the closure, the campus will undergo extensive deep cleaning and disinfecting, and we encourage parents to follow recommended guidelines for reducing the spread of COVID-19 (washing hands, wearing a mask, and practicing social distancing)," the district stated. "Please know that the health and safety of our students and staff will always be our highest priority. We appreciate your ongoing patience and understanding as we do our best to provide our students with the safest possible learning environment during the COVID-19 pandemic."

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported an additional 531 cases of COVID-19 in Collin County Thursday, bringing the county's total number of cases to 30,763.

To date, according to DSHS data, Collin County has 26,851 estimated recoveries through Wednesday, 3,912 active cases and 291 deaths attributed to the virus since March.

McKinney ISD took a hybrid approach to the 2020-21 academic year, with parents electing whether their children could take online classes or in-person courses at schools.