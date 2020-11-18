Mayor Betsy Price's Husband Tests Positive for COVID-19

The husband of Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price has tested positive for COVID-19.

Late Wednesday morning, the mayor's office tweeted that Tom Price has the virus.

The mayor is currently waiting for her test results. The mayor's office did not say if Price was exhibiting any symptoms.

She is in quarantine and will be working remotely for the rest of this week.

This is the third time Price has been in isolation during the pandemic. The first two times were after she came in contact with others who had tested positive for coronavirus over the summer.