Mayor Betsy Price

Mayor Betsy Price's Husband Tests Positive for COVID-19

Mayor Price is quarantining while awaiting her test results, her office said

By Holley Ford

Betsy Price 111819

The husband of Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price has tested positive for COVID-19.

Late Wednesday morning, the mayor's office tweeted that Tom Price has the virus.

The mayor is currently waiting for her test results. The mayor's office did not say if Price was exhibiting any symptoms.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Allen 28 mins ago

Owner of Nine Band Brewing in Allen Indicted on Charges Relating to Murder, Wire Fraud

She is in quarantine and will be working remotely for the rest of this week.

This is the third time Price has been in isolation during the pandemic. The first two times were after she came in contact with others who had tested positive for coronavirus over the summer.

This article tagged under:

Mayor Betsy PriceFort Worthcoronavirus
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us