Dallas Police See Rise in COVID-19 Cases

It has been a week since hundreds of Dallas police officers and their spouses were tested for COVID-19 at the headquarters of the Dallas Police Association.

By now, most of the officers and their families have received their test results.

According to the Dallas Police Department, as of July 7, 98 Dallas police personnel have tested positive for COVID-19, though it's not clear how many of those cases are from testing done at DPA headquarters.

Among all of the department's positive cases, 83 were sworn officers and 15 were civilians.

Of the 98 positive cases, 23 have already returned to work. No patients are currently hospitalized, though two patients have sought treatment in hospitals in the past.

A total of 226 people have been able to return to work following the end of their quarantine periods. As of July 7, 92 people were in quarantine or were self-monitoring for symptoms.

Prior to the testing event, on June 23, Dallas police released that 40 officers were shown to have tested positive for COVID-19.