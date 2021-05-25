Masks Optional for Fully-Vaccinated Students, Staff in Fort Worth ISD Starting Wednesday

Face masks and social distancing measures will be optional for Fort Worth ISD students and staff members fully vaccinated against COVID-19 starting Wednesday.

The Fort Worth ISD Board of Education approved the amended COVID-19 protocols, which run through June 3, on Tuesday. Face coverings will be optional for everyone in Texas beginning June 4 per an executive order by Gov. Greg Abbott (R).

Fully vaccinated students 12 years old and older and Fort Worth ISD employees will no longer have to wear a mask or socially distance if they choose not to, while students under 12 will still be required to wear a mask indoors, according to the district.

The district said the guidance applies to all Fort Worth ISD facilities and school buses.

Fort Worth ISD has partnered with pharmacies to administer free COVID-19 vaccines at some of its campuses. For more information, click here.