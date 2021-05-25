Fort Worth ISD

Masks Optional for Fully-Vaccinated Students, Staff in Fort Worth ISD Starting Wednesday

The Fort Worth ISD Board of Education approved the new guidance Tuesday

Picture of Fort Worth ISD
NBC 5 News

Face masks and social distancing measures will be optional for Fort Worth ISD students and staff members fully vaccinated against COVID-19 starting Wednesday.

The Fort Worth ISD Board of Education approved the amended COVID-19 protocols, which run through June 3, on Tuesday. Face coverings will be optional for everyone in Texas beginning June 4 per an executive order by Gov. Greg Abbott (R).

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Fully vaccinated students 12 years old and older and Fort Worth ISD employees will no longer have to wear a mask or socially distance if they choose not to, while students under 12 will still be required to wear a mask indoors, according to the district.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

covid-19 vaccine 5 hours ago

Arlington, Dallas Work to Increase Access to COVID-19 Vaccine Among Latinos Using Spanish, After-Hours Clinics

mental health 5 hours ago

Teenagers and Mental Health Over the Past Year

The district said the guidance applies to all Fort Worth ISD facilities and school buses.

Fort Worth ISD has partnered with pharmacies to administer free COVID-19 vaccines at some of its campuses. For more information, click here.

This article tagged under:

Fort Worth ISDcoronavirusFort Worth
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us