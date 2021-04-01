Masks ‘Don't Work,' Grapevine-Colleyville ISD Trustee Says as District Changes COVID-19 Protocols

Grapevine-Colleyville ISD is changing its COVID-19 protocols following a vote by its board Monday night.

While the use of plexiglass is now optional at the elementary-school level, a mask mandate will continue to be in place, despite board trustee Casey Ford’s remarks that he believes they do not work.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

“I’m just curious as to why we aren’t giving the option of choice?” Ford said in the meeting. “[Masks] don’t work ... I don’t think they work ... Science does not prove it.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have said that face masks help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Ford was reminded by other trustees of the CDC’s guidelines, which have been in place since last year, but he continued to speak on the issue.

Click here to read more on this report from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.