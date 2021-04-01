grapevine-colleyville isd

Masks ‘Don't Work,' Grapevine-Colleyville ISD Trustee Says as District Changes COVID-19 Protocols

The district is keeping its mask policy in place after a meeting where board member Casey Ford said masks ‘don’t work’ and that ‘science does not prove it.’

By Anna Caplan, The Dallas Morning News

GCISD sign
Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News

Grapevine-Colleyville ISD is changing its COVID-19 protocols following a vote by its board Monday night.

While the use of plexiglass is now optional at the elementary-school level, a mask mandate will continue to be in place, despite board trustee Casey Ford’s remarks that he believes they do not work.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

“I’m just curious as to why we aren’t giving the option of choice?” Ford said in the meeting. “[Masks] don’t work ... I don’t think they work ... Science does not prove it.”

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

covid-19 vaccine 24 mins ago

Texas Health Centers to Receive $400M in Funding for COVID-19 Response

Dallas 8 hours ago

Local Nonprofit Fills $3.4M in Free Prescriptions for North Texans in Need

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have said that face masks help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Ford was reminded by other trustees of the CDC’s guidelines, which have been in place since last year, but he continued to speak on the issue.

Click here to read more on this report from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.

This article tagged under:

grapevine-colleyville isdcoronavirusface maskscasey ford
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us