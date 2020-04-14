Mary Kay Cosmetics, Rep. Veasy, Judge Whitley Team Up to Distribute Sanitizer in Tarrant County

United States Representative Marc Veasey announced that he has partnered with Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley and the North Texas-based Mary Kay Cosmetics to distribute hand sanitizer to the citizens of Tarrant County.

According to Congressman Veasey, this effort is meant to bolster public health to combat the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement is part of Congressman Veasey’s efforts to help North Texas families and workers during the coronavirus pandemic. Veasey and a group of his colleagues recently introduced legislation that would provide billions more in funding for communities to fight the spread of virus.

“I applaud the efforts of North Texas’ own Mary Kay Cosmetics to help Texans stop the spread of the Coronavirus,” Congressman Veasey said. “During this time, we must all work together to advance practices that will bolster public health in order to keep all of us healthy and safe—and I am proud to partner with Judge Whitley in this bipartisan effort that will help our fellow North Texans during these hard times.”