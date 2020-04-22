Mark Cuban Says Protocols Not in Place to Reopen Texas by April 30

Like most Americans, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban is conducting business via zoom. One of his biggest tasks is serving on President Trump’s economic recovery task force.

“He called me up and he asked me. Obviously, I am a patriot first and I am going to do whatever I can to help the country. Politics aside, I said yes. I have thrown some things at them, they have not used any of the ideas yet maybe because they were bad ideas but they have been responsive,” Cuban said via Zoom.

When asked if Texas is ready to open up on April 30 and if the state has protocols in place, Cuban said no.

“You can open them up, but they are going to lose more money. The test I use, and you know my kids, is ‘do I let my kids out?' Am I going to let Jake, Alyssa and Alexis go out into any one of these environments or stores without knowing that they are adhering to these issues and the answer is no," said Cuban.

A big piece of him, he said, is missing.

“We need sports, whether it is the Mavericks, the Cowboys, the Stars, the Rangers, we need something to get fired up about,” said Cuban.

How games will be played in the future, he said he simply does not know. And a run for President? “Depends on if my wife is in here or not,” Cuban said with a laugh.

"Just the entrepreneur in me says you've got to keep the door open because crazier things have happened and they have happened recently. I am not here to tell you that it is going to happen or it is even likely to happen but I don't want to rule it out so I just keep my options open,” said Cuban.