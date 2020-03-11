Mark Cuban Reacts to NBA Suspension Over Coronavirus

The NBA has suspended its season “until further notice" after a Utah Jazz player tested positive Wednesday for the coronavirus, a move that came only hours after the majority of the league's owners were leaning toward playing games without fans in arenas.

Mark Cuban was at the Dallas Maverick's home game against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night when he got the news. Video posted on social media shows his stunned reaction.

Mark Cuban reacts moments after the NBA season was suspended. pic.twitter.com/4g8Z7yLts6 — ESPN (@espn) March 12, 2020

Cuban told a reporter from ESPN Radio “We will take direction from the NBA. They have all the people talking to the CDC and health authorities. We don't have the expertise to pretend we are experts. The league does . They have experts talking to experts . I don't know more than the experts. So I'll defer to the NBA. We will see by the number of people who come to games how many are afraid or not.”

Quote From @mcuban “We will take direction from the NBA. They have all the people talking to the CDC and health authorities. We don't have the expertise to pretend we are experts.

The league does . They have experts talking to experts . I don't know more than the experts.” Con’t — Ian Fitzsimmons (@Ianfitzespn) March 12, 2020

2/2 from @mcuban “So I'll defer to the NBA. We will see by the number of people who come to games how many are afraid or not.” — Ian Fitzsimmons (@Ianfitzespn) March 12, 2020

“The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of tonight’s schedule of games until further notice,” the league said in a statement sent shortly after 9:30 p.m. EDT. “The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic.”