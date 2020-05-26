dallas isd

Mariachi Band Surprises 43-Year Dallas ISD Employee With Front Door Retirement Celebration

Due to COVID-19 closures, Clarita Rivers never got a retirement party

By Larry Collins

Over the weekend, a retiring Dallas ISD administrator got a musical surprise from a mariachi band at her front door.

The serenade was organized by a group of principals to say “thank you” to Clarita Rivera who was an Executive Director over 13 DISD schools.

Due to COVID-19 closures, Rivers never got a retirement party to celebrate the 43 years she spent with the district.

Rivera said she doesn’t plan on taking a break during retirement. She will work on counseling certification to help people who are mentally struggling with the COVID-19 crisis.

Rivera was a principal for 15 years before becoming an administrator.

